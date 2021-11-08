Nick Cannon Answers Saweetie’s Call With Baby Offer

Nick Cannon already let the world know that he has no plans on slowing down having children and he confirmed such after responding to Saweetie’s latest Tweet. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently Tweeted out her desire to have kids. Of course, Cannon was the most notable face to reply publicly.

“I want some babies,” she Tweeted. Cannon responded with several emojis, including a hand raise emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cannon’s stance on relationships and family has been controversial. The former husband of Mariah Carey, with whom he shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with, has been under intense scrutiny in recent years for adopting a polygamous lifestyle. This year alone, he’s had three children, including another pair of twins. Another woman is reportedly pregnant with Cannon’s child currently.

After his split from Carey, Cannon entered into several relationships and continued to have children. He shares two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. He recently welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins reportedly came nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their daughter Zen.

Cannon’s new lifestyle was allegedly birthed after he grew gravely ill from lupus. He says the experience has taught him that life is short and he’s open to having more children. As far as the criticism about the women he has kids with, he says they are all full aware of his lifestyle.

“Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.’ So it ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he said. Cannon also says that he feels monogamy is a “eurocentric concept.”

Saweetie was previously in a relationship with Migos rapper Quavo. The two split amid rumors of Quavo cheating. Elevator footage also surfaced of the two scuffling. They later released a joint statement explaining that the situation happened at least a year before the video was leaked to the tabloids and they moved past it. Still, forgiving one another for the incident wasn’t enough. Since their split, Saweetie has been focused on her career, including a promotional meal with McDonald’s.