Netflix Star and Actor Husband Reveal Birth of Baby Boy

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae-joon have welcomed their first child. The South Korean actress, who appeared in Netflix thrillers #Alive and The Call, and her husband, who starred in So I Married the Anti-Fan, announced their big baby news on March 31 through Park's agency, Salt Entertainment.

Park gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a Seoul hospital, according to a report by Soompi, and both she and the newborn are doing well. "Park Shin Hye is resting and has her husband Choi Tae Joon and her family as well as acquaintances by her side," Salt Entertainment told the outlet in a statement. "We would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone who has sent us generous congratulations. Please give warm blessings and support to Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon and their child, who will begin a new chapter in their precious lives."

Park, 31, and Choi, 30, first began dating in late 2017 after first forming a friendship at the Department of Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University. In March 2018, the couple went public with their relationship, and in November 2021, they announced they were not only engaged but also expecting their first child together. In January 2022, they tied the knot in a star-studded private ceremony in Seoul.

FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki, Crush, EXO's D.O, and Lee Juck sang the congratulatory songs at Park and Choi's wedding. Also in attendance were professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun, retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, actor Bae Jung Nam, entertainer Oh Sang Jin, and actors Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, and AOA's Seolhyun. After the ceremony, Park shared photos of herself wearing traditional Korean wedding attire on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you to everyone who sent me so much congratulations and blessings."

Park is also known for her roles in K-dramas including The Heirs, Heartstrings, Pinocchio, Stairway to Heaven, Tree of Heaven, and You're Beautiful, and has starred in a number of Netflix originals. Choi, meanwhile, first stepped into the spotlight with his role in Missing Nine and has gone on to also appear in Exit, Padam Padam, Adolescence Medley, Missing Nine, and Suspicious Partner.