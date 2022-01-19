Netflix Reality Star Expecting Baby With ’13 Reasons Why’ Actor

“Netflix and chill” turned out to be a real thing for stars of two of its most popular series. Sammie Cimarelli of the hit reality series The Circle and 13 Reasons Why actor Spence Moore II are expecting their first child together. Cimarelli made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 18. She shared photos of herself cradling her bare baby bump with Moore’s hands holding her belly. She also featured a picture of her and Moore gazing at one another, as well as a photo of herself alone holding her bump.

“2022,” she captioned the post along with a heart emoji. In a video, Cimarelli and Moore gave fans behind-the-scenes snaps from their pregnancy photoshoot. “Everything I wanted,” they captioned the video with a heart emoji. It’s unclear how long the couple have been dating, but Moore has photos of the two on his Instagram dating back to September 2021. Cimarelli also has documented their relationship in videos on her YouTube channel.

https://youtu.be/k6kqvhWtMJ8

Cimarelli starred in Season 1 of The Circle, placing third on the show. The Circle debuted on Netflix in 2020. It’s a competition series that bills itself as a social experiment game with social media as the center. Contestants have to toy with the concept that “anyone can be anyone in The Circle” by fitting in or choosing to be their true selves to win.

Cimarelli did not win the $100,000 prize, but she was awarded $10,000 in an audience-voted contest with fans voting for her as the “fan favorite.” Some of her co-stars and constants from the show congratulated her on the big news in the comment section of her posts. “Woah major plot twist!!! This is f— dope dude. Congrats to you guys,” Joey Sasso, who won the season, wrote. “Samantha!!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!!!” wrote Shubham Goel. Goel came in second on the show.

Moore starred as Michael in five episodes of the teen drama, which chronicles how social issues affect people in their youth. 13 Reasons Why ran for four seasons, with the final season airing in 2020. The show was nominated for several awards, including NAACP Image Awards and People’s Choice Awards. He also appeared on All American, A.P. Bio and We Are Who We Are.