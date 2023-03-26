Rockstar and Wife Reveal They're Expecting Their First Child

Needtobreathe bassist Seth Bolt and his wife, Tori Bold, are expecting their first child together. Their baby is due in August, a representative for the couple told PEOPLE on March 16. Bolt plays bass, mandolin, drums, and percussion with Needtobreathe, which scored hits with "Washed by the Water," "Multiplied," and "Brother."

"We are on top of the world," Tori told PEOPLE of the news. "We are well on our way, and now our little one will witness it all during this exciting new chapter," Seth, 39, added. The two found out they were expecting around Christmas and told their families during the holiday season.

"We found out we were pregnant right before Christmas, so naturally, we announced the news to our parents by giving them a present that had a baby onesie inside that had a cute little tractor and said 'Farm help on the way,'" Tori said. They are planning to hold "one big celebration" where they will reveal their baby's gender and hold a baby shower.

The Bolts are also famous for their Bolt Farm Treehouse wellness resort in Whitwell, Tennessee. It was designed and built by Bolt with his father, Larry Bolt in 2015. It was inspired by a treehouse Seth built that they honeymooned in. "We honeymooned in the treehouse Seth built for our wedding...and now we're going to raise our baby in one," Tori told PEOPLE. "Treehouses continue to play a significant role in our biggest milestones."

Bolt and Tori also shared the news with fans on Instagram. "WE'RE HAVING A BABY," they wrote. "It was on our treehouse honeymoon that we dreamed about our future children and the environment we wanted to raise them in... an environment where they could thrive in the great outdoors & grow up experiencing the joy of serving others. Those conversations & desires first gave birth to [Bolt Farm Treehouse], and now, 7 years later, we are thrilled to announce the birth of Baby Bolt in August 2023!"

Bolt is one of the founding members of Needtobreathe, which was founded in Seneca, South Carolina. The group consists of singer/guitarist Bear Rinehart, keyboardist Josh Lovelace, drummer Randall Harris, guitarist Tyler Burkum, and Bolt. Five of their albums topped the Billboard Christan Albums chart. Their hit "Washed by the Water" topped the Hot Christian Songs chart. They have won multiple GMA Dove Awards and earned a Grammy nomination in 2015 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Multiplied."