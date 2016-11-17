Carrie Underwood Is ‘More Than Happy’ to Cuddle With Her Son as She Does Her Hair and Makeup

He doesn’t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show…all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle…and I was more than happy to comply. #multitasking #momlife #roadlife #thestorytellertour A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:25pm PST

Carrie Underwood isn’t letting anything slow her down while on tour. The girl can really curl, even with her child sitting in her lap.

While on her Storyteller Tour Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, Underwood posted a sweet photo of her multitasking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the photo, “He doesn’t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show … All he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle.”

She added, “And I was more than happy to comply. #multitasking #momlife #roadlife #thestorytellertour.”

After a 10-month stretch, Underwood will wrap her tour at the end of November is looking forward to spending more time with the family.

“When I was pregnant, I thought, How am I going to go on the road? How am I going to keep doing my job?” the “Heartbeat” singer told Redbook recently for its November cover story. “I had to just give it to God and stop worrying about it. Sure enough, we figured it out.”

One things for sure, Carrie gets it done and still remain true to herself!