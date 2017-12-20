Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Mindy Kaling is officially a mom! The Mindy Project star gave birth to a baby girl, Katherine Kaling, on Friday, Dec. 15, E! News reports.

An insider told E! News that the pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise” for the 38-year-old actress and writer back in July, and in August the Ocean’s 8 actress confirmed her pregnancy on NBC’s Today that she was “really excited” to be a mom.

“I’d like to be the fun mom, I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom,” she added. “So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice.”

Kaling, who is notoriously private, has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father. She is not currently publicly linked to anyone romantically. In July, a source told PEOPLE that Kaling will not reveal the baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” the source said.

Kaling previously discussed pregnancy with Yahoo! Style in 2015, saying, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids.”

“I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she added. “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

Kaling’s social media accounts remain quiet with concern about her new bundle of joy, with her last few posts consisting of Ocean’s 8 promos.