‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Steve Gold and Girlfriend Secretly Welcome Baby

Million Dollar Listing New York star Steve Gold shocked fans on Thursday when he announced that he and girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska welcomed a baby girl that morning. The couple named their daughter Rose.

Gold, 34, shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of his hand holding onto his daughter’s feet. He said fatherhood was an indescribable feeling, adding that he couldn’t stop staring at his “beautiful” baby.

The reality TV realtor touched on his decision to keep Gawlowska’s pregnancy under wraps, admitting that it was “so tough.” He sent a huge thank you to all the friends, family and fans who respected their privacy throughout the pregnancy, adding that he was “so excited” for the road ahead.

“After staring down and seeing those perfect little eyes looking back up at me for the first time makes me so excited for this incredible new chapter,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gold and Gowlowska met in August 2018, Us Weekly reported. The pair were waiting to board a flight to London at the time. They spent time together once they landed, and met up shortly after in Monte Carlo and Ibiza.

“He said, ‘Oh, I think we have a problem.’ I said, ‘Why?’” Gawlowska recalled of their time in Ibiza. “He said, ‘I think we’re in love with each other.’”

Gold told the magazine it wasn’t quite love at first sight, but said he was immediately interested in Gowlowska.

“For me, [it was] interest at first sight, but it’s hard to fall in love with someone before you even know their name,” he said. “I think love at first sight is lust at first sight. It was definitely that, but there’s so much more than just how someone looks, I think, when it comes to finding a partner for life.”

After six months together, Gold and Gowlowska moved in together. He told Us Weekly he never could have expected that from their relationship, but appeared to be thrilled at how things played out.

“I couldn’t expect falling in love with someone from another country, moving in together, having our little family,” Gold gushed. “I think I’m more myself with her than I am by myself, if that makes sense. I become who I used to be as a kid, more fun-loving.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Gold and Gowlowska. The couple is not currently engaged, and have not given any hints that they intend to take their relationship any further.