Meghan Markle Wears Bump-Hugging Dress on Royal Tour

Meghan Markle is embracing motherhood and showing off her baby bump during a tour of Australia with Prince Harry. The couple was in Melbourne Thursday, where they were asked if they had any baby names in mind.

Although Kensington Palace confirmed they are expecting their first child on Monday, Harry and Markle had not been asked about the new addition by journalists. However, while riding on Melbourne’s famous tram system, 12-year-old Charlie Wolf asked them about baby names, reports CNN.

According to the U.K. Press Association, Markle told Charlie, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

After their tram ride, the couple arrived at a beach to meet Beachpatrol members, who work to keep the beaches safe and clean. They also visited the Royal Botanic Gardens, a cafe and a school. They also wanted an Australian Rules football game organized by the This Girl Can campaign. Markle even impressed the locals by successfully throwing a pass.

Markle and Harry are also going to need a bigger suitcase for their trip home to take back every baby gift they have received on the tour. They picked up their first gift in Sydney, where Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, gave them a stuffed kangaroo with a baby joey and a pair of Ugg baby boots.

According to PEOPLE, the couple have also been handed several teddy bears by fans. While in South Melbourne Beach, one fan even gave Markle a copy of the children’s book Grandma Wombat. Another woman gave Markle a copy of Save Your Sleep, a book to help parents keep sleep routines.

Later Thursday, the couple will be back in Sydney to meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten.

The couple are on a 16-day trip through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The trip is timed to the Invictus Games in Sydney. Harry started the international event for wounded veterans and military members in 2014.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A short time after the news broke, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, issued a statement through her representative.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

