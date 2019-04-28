Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Planning Africa Tour With Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly already planning their first international trip with their baby, who has not even been born yet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already thinking about taking the baby to Africa.

Sources told the Sunday Times this weekend that the two-week trip would take place about six months after the baby is born. The plan would be to focus on conservation, enducation and youth empowerment, subjects important to both Harry and Markle.

“They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time,” a royal source told the Times. “Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip.”

Buckingham Palace would not outright confirm or deny the report, instead telling CNN that “any official visits or tours undertaken by any members of the royal family are announced in the usual way.”

Last weekend, the Sunday Times also reported that Harry and Markle were considering a long-term stay in Africa.

A plan is reportedly being crafted by Sir David Manning, the former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. and a special advisor to Harry and his brother, Prince William. The plan will “combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”

The Times also reported that Lord Geidt, Queen Elizabeth II‘s former private secretary and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust chairman, was involved in the planning.

“Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa,” one source told the Sunday Times.

Other sources said the stay in Africa could last two to three years, and a final decision on the location for the long-term trip will not be made until next year. However, Australia was ruled out because, as one source said, “The trouble is that you effectively set them up as king and queen of a whole separate country.”

Buckingham Palace also chose not to deny the report of a long-term trip to Africa.

“Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the palace said last week. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

Harry and Markle are expected to welcome their first child together any day now. According to The Sun, police have already put in place new security measures around Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to keep the paparazzi away from the couple.

Unlike William, whose children have a better shot at one day sitting on the British throne than Harry’s, the couple is planning to keep the birth of their child private. Instead of posing for photos with their child just hours after giving birth, Markle will share photos with the public on her own time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the family said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Photo credit: Getty Images