Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Releasing Archie’s Birth Certificate Just Yet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in no rush to share details surrounding son Archie Harrison’s birth. The couple reportedly don’t intend to release the royal baby‘s birth certificate to the public, according to The Sun.

On Monday, May 6, Prince Harry, 34, revealed to Sky News that Markle went into labor early that morning, giving birth to a baby boy. He shared the child’s weight — 7 pounds, 6 ounces — and nothing more until confirming his name on Instagram days after his birth. According to The Sun‘s reported, that may be all fans learn about him, at least regarding his birth, for some time.

So far, the palace hasn’t released any details about the team who delivered Archie, or where he was born. Typically, that information is displayed on the proclamation posted outside Buckingham Palace, but Prince Harry and Markle, 37, opted not to do that. The Queen signed the declaration instead of doctors.

Archie’s birth certificate will not be released by the palace either, according to the Sunday Telegraph. It will, however, be submitted as usual by a local registrar. In the past, royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton have allowed the birth certificates of their three children to be publicized for historic record. Although Prince Harry and Markle have chosen not to immediately make the royal baby’s birth certificate public, it will eventually be available, The Sun said.

Per the newspaper, when parents register a birth certificate those documents become a matter of public record. The birth certificate will be stored with the General Register Office, and can be requested for £11 (roughly $14.30).

The lack of information about Markle’s delivery experience has given way to rumors and speculation. The Sun reported that the Duchess of Sussex was said to have been whisked away from Frogmore Cottage, where she’d been planning a home delivery, to give birth at Portland Hospital. That information hasn’t been confirmed at this time however.

Prince Harry, Markle and baby Archie made their debut as a family of three on May 8, according to Entertainment Tonight. They posed for photos at Windsor Castle, a break in royal tradition. After the child was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Markle shared his name on Instagram. Fans were shocked by their name choice, which wasn’t in the top contenders bookies predicted they’d pick.

The couple still hasn’t revealed why they chose the name they did. PEOPLE speculated that it may have been related to a young boy they met while in New Zealand on a royal engagement. The boy told a news outlet when he met Prince Harry, the royal complimented his name.