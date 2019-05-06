Meghan Markle Goes Into Labor

Meghan Markle has officially gone into labor as fans around the world eagerly await the birth of the royal baby.

Now believed to be several days past her due date, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex has gone into labor on Monday, May 6, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“The Duchess went into labor in the early hours of this morning,” a statement from the palace read. “The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highness’ side. An announcement will be made soon.”

The news comes after the couple had announced in early April that they would be keeping details of their birth private and after several false reports late last week that the Duchess had gone into labor.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the couple had announced via a statement released by the palace. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Currently, it is not known where the royal couple will welcome their first child, though it has long been believed that given their distance from St. Mary’s Lindo Wing in Paddington, they would instead choose to welcome the newest member of the family at Frimley Park. Located just 15 miles away from Frogmore Cottage, the hospital was the very location where Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, welcomed their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

While it is unlikely that fans will find out the exact location, they will learn of baby Sussex’s birth via the duke and duchess’ recently created Instagram account, [Sussex Royal]. An announcement will also be made via the Royal Family Twitter account and the Buckingham Palace website after Queen Elizabeth has been informed, as she is to be the first to learn of a new royal’s arrival.

As for when fans can expect to get their first glimpse of the newborn? Unlike with previous royal children, Harry and Markle are forgoing photocalls and will most likely provide their first photos of their child on their Instagram account after they take part in a photo op with their newborn on the grounds of Windsor Castle.