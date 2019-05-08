Meghan Markle Conspiracy Theorists Claim She Used a Surrogate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first royal baby not through a quiet, natural birth, but rather a secret surrogate, according to conspiracy theorists.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into life as new parents following the Monday, May 6 arrival of their first child, and as many royal watchers eagerly await the name and first photos of the baby boy, a new theory has arisen on social media that the royal couple welcomed their son via surrogacy, and it has gained steam under the hashtags “megxit” and “charlatanduchess.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prominent on both Twitter and Instagram, the theory was initially prompted weeks ago after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seeking “privacy” as they awaited the arrival of their child, and the theory once again ran rampant following the official announcement by Buckingham Palace that baby Sussex had arrived, with one person mocking the announcement with an edited photo stating “It’s a scam.”

While the basis of the theory resides in the secrecy surrounding the birth, many who buy into the theory pinpointed the speediness of the birth as evidence, as the Royal Family had announced that Markle had gone into labor only minutes before announcing that the royal child had arrived.

“They lied,” one person wrote. “Reporters waited at home for news about Pillow, reassured they’d be notified when labour started. We’re supposed to believe that Meghan, who had fastest courtship in history, quickest acquisition of [Instagram] followers, has set another record, for fastest labour [and] delivery?!”

Another person added that the fact that the couple reportedly welcomed their son at home was suspicious as they couldn’t see how “she would have been allowed to have an overdue baby, first baby to a geriatric mother, at home. And in under 4 hours? They really are treating us like idiots.”

Others pointed to the fact the official easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, placed as is tradition, vastly differed from the ones placed outside following the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as it did not feature the signatures of the doctors present during the birth.

The theory is backed by another conspiracy that arose throughout the course of Markle’s pregnancy: It was all just a hoax. According to some, Markle wore a “Moon Bump” prosthetic to make it appear that she was pregnant while out on public engagements. At the time, some began suggesting she was using a surrogate.