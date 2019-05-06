Meghan Markle’s Baby’s Weight, Time of Arrival Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, May 6, delighting royal fans around the world who had been anxiously awaiting the little one’s arrival.

In a post shared on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, the newest member of the royal family was revealed to have been born early in the morning, weighing in at 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the account wrote, adding that more details will be shared in the coming days.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie added on Twitter that the baby was born at 5:26 a.m. with Harry by his wife’s side. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, is with the Sussexes at their home at Frogmore Cottage, while several members of the royal family, including the Queen, are “delighted.”

Their healthy baby boy was born at 5:26am, with Harry by Meghan's side for the birth. Doria (who is "overjoyed") is with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.

The Queen, Philip, Charles, Camilla, Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellows, Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer are all "delighted."

Prince Harry spoke to reporters after the birth, sharing that he’s “so incredibly proud” of his wife.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” the royal said with a beaming smile. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support.”

The new dad added that he and Markle will share their son with the public in around two days’ time and have not yet decided on a name.

Prince Harry: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension… I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.” pic.twitter.com/j0vIjTEzmt — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2019

It seems that Markle gave birth at home at Frogmore Cottage, where the new parents have reportedly outfitted their baby’s nursery with eco-friendly decor in neutral tones, according to royal reporter Katie Nicholl.

“They’ve decided not to find out the sex, but according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “Don’t expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it’s going to be a monochrome palette — whites and grays, I’m told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex’s nursery.”

