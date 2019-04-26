Is Meghan Markle About to Give Birth? Ambulance Reportedly Seen Near Frogmore Cottage

An ambulance spotted near Frogmore Cottage has sparked belief that Meghan Markle has gone into labor and is now just hours away from welcoming her first royal baby with Prince Harry.

According to Inside Edition, an ambulance was spotted near the grounds of Windsor estate, the very location and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new residence, on Friday, April 26, immediately fueling talk of baby Sussex on his or her way.

However, the ambulance has no relation to the impending arrival of the newest royal, according to Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey.

“[The ambulance is] a driver training vehicle picking up food for students while out and about all day, according to South Central Ambulance Service,” Tominey said. “Keep calm tweeps. It could be another few days yet.”

Although just a false alarm, Markle, currently well into her third trimester, is believed to be ready to give birth any day now, with her due date alleged to be late April or the very beginning of May.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship even stated that the birth is “imminent.”

“We know the baby is due, in fact I can tell you that the due date is pretty much today. Today, tomorrow, we really are in the realms of imminent arrival,” he said. “Has it happened overnight? Well, put it this way, we haven’t been told that it’s happened overnight, but it’s definitely any day now.”

In fact, the due date is so close that not only has Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, arrived in London in preparation of being at her daughter’s side, but Kensington Palace has confirmed that the dad-to-be’s “schedule is clear,” meaning that for at least the next two weeks, he has no engagements planned in anticipation of the arrival of his first child.

As the due date nears, royal fans are largely left in the unknown, however, as the couple announced earlier this month that they were choosing to keep their birth plans private.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The secrecy marks a break from tradition, as the location of the birth is typically made public prior to the little one’s arrival. Such was the case with the births of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, who were all welcomed at St. Mary’s Hospital.