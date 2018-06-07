‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares First Photo of Newborn Twins

This Real Housewives of Orange County family just grew by two more!

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband Jim welcomed twin boys Wednesday, sharing the first photo of the newborns soon after they entered the world.

“Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″),” Meghan captioned a black and white photo of the twins’ lower halves, sporting newborn diapers and hospital anklets.

She added, “Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story.”

Jim also posted the photo on his Instagram, captioning it, “Twins are here. They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication.”

The 33-year-old Bravo star and Jim, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Aspen. The former baseball player also has four children from previous relationships.

The former RHOC personality announced in January that she would not be appearing on the reality series anymore, citing her growing family.

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she said in a lengthy post on her blog. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

Edmonds said she knew when she was filming the season 12 reunion while five weeks pregnant that she “was done.”

“I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film,” she said. “I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!”

She also cited time with her husband as a reason to leave the show behind.

“I know this is what I must do,” she continued. “I must focus on my family and my pregnancy. I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me — what a gift to have found that on RHOC!”

Congrats to the Edmonds family!

Photo credit: Instagram/Meghan King Edmonds