Megan Fox Posts Rare Photo of Her Son

Megan Fox posted a rare photo of her 1-year-old son Journey, who looked adorable with his grandmother.

Clone wars A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:17am PST

The 31-year-old Fox made a Star Wars reference in the post, which included herself cradling Journey in a baby-carrier and her mom, Gloria. “Clone Wars,” she wrote in the caption.

Fox’s fans loved the cute photo, which now has over 194,000 likes.

“Wow meg, your mom looks so great and your baby boy is beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“What a cutie boy, such beautiful babies you have,” another added.

Another fan called Journey a “cutie.”

While Fox has an active Instagram page, she rarely shares images of her children. Back in July, she posted a collage of Polaroids showing her other kids with husband Brian Austin Green, Noah, 5 and Bodhi, 3.

Fox and Green, who also has a 15-year-old son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil, have been married since 2010. In August 2015, they filed for divorce, but ultimately reconciled.

Back in November, Fox told Extra that she is thinking about having more kids.

“None of them are planned, so I can not tell you if I’m done,” Fox said. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

Fox told Extra that Journey is “just very calm and kind,” but her older children are “wild beasts and they’re always fighting.”

Aside from Fox’s appearances on New Girl and the two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, Fox has slowed down on acting to focus on her family. She also launched her own lingerie line with Frederick’s of Hollywood.

Back in November, Fox told Prestige Hong Kong that she would like to see the Hollywood end the misogyny in the industry.

“There are some very dark negative things that go on on set, between actors or between actors and directors – specifically to actresses – that we have to go through. There’s no morality or integrity within the studio system. It’s completely about greed,” Fox said. “If there was a way to change that, I of course would.”

