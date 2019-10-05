‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Vincent Vargas and Wife Reveal Ultrasound of Upcoming Baby

Vincent Vargas is giving a first look at the new “prospect” coming into his family soon. The Mayans M.C. star took to social media Friday to share photos of his wife’s latest ultrasound, showing the first images of their future baby. The actor, who plays Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, shared one photo on his Twitter along with an adorable nod to the FX series.

Vargas also shared photos on Instagram, featuring his wife lying in the exam room as the tech performed the ultrasound.

“Hey buddy… It was a good appointment,” he wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji.

Fans of the series commented on the actor’s post sending him well wishes, as well as throwing some references to the drama going on in new episodes of Mayans M.C.

“Rocco is the true father of Adelita’s son[crying laughing emoji] Felicidades, hermoso tu bebé,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats again on the new bambino!!” Another user commented.

“Yes! [four heart-eyes emoji] hes got the Chin! The legacy continues yet again! Lol. Love you guys! So happy for yall,” a third fan commented on the post.

“Congratulations to the both of you, If y’all were closer, we could throw y’all a high Baby shower,” another user commented.

Vargas first announced the news he was expecting a new child with his wife with a photo of them holding a sign that read, “What’s one more to adore.” They also revealed their expected due date is February 2020.

“We are excited to announce we are expecting,” Vargas wrote at the time on Instagram. He also revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy with a video on social media earlier this month.

The Mayans M.C. star is known for appearances on several documentaries and short films, though the motorcycle drama is his first big break in Hollywood.This includes his debut in Helen Keller vs. Nightwolves, Range 15, The Long Way Back, and the web series Dads in Parks.

“Congratulations to you and your entire family!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter, responding to Vargas’ ultrasound photo.

“This baby gonna give Ez a run for his money,” Another user wrote, referring to JD Pardo’s character on the show.

“So happy for you. Nothing like a new life coming into the world,” another fan commented.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.