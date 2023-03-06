Matthew McConaughey's Son Is His Mini-Me at Paris Fashion Week

Matthew McConaughey's son recently stepped out with his mom and sister at Paris Fashion Week, and it is clear that the teenage McConaughey is a mini-me of his father. ET Canada published a photo of Levi Alves McConaughey, 14, with his younger sister Vida, 12, and their mother, Camila Alves. In the image, Levi is donning a head full of curly blonde hair, which is quite reminiscent of his dad's younger years.

McConaughey, 53, and Alves, 40, first met in 2006. They dated for many years, before getting engaged on Dec. 25, 2011. The couple was married in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas on June 9, 2012. In addition to Levi and Vida, the couple also shares 10-year-old Livingston Alves McConaughey. Notably, the youngest McConaughey does not appear to have been present for Paris Fashion Week with his older siblings and mother.

In other Matthew McConaughey news, the actor has been rumored to possibly be in talks with Paramount for his own Yellowstone spinoff. Recent reports have indicated that the show could be ending with its current Season 5. Along with the speculation was talk that Paramount might be considering a new spinoff starring McConaughey, which would continue the story of the hit Paramount Network series created by Taylor Sheridan.

In a conversation with Vulture, CEO of Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy has addressed the claims rumbling around about "the much-discussed franchise." After being asked about the authenticity of the reports, McCarthy replied, "There's a bunch of different ways we could take the story. Thankfully, Taylor's mind and his creativity is endless. So, while we're not ready to commit and comment on it, as anyone who's watched the most recent season, you see Jimmy go to the Four Sixes pretty often."

"You also see flashbacks to when these particular Duttons are younger, with Beth being in her teenage years, and you could easily see there being a story coming into that which fits very complimentary into the present day," McCarthy continued. "With Taylor, creativity is endless, and we're thinking through all of those different options and excited about many of them. And I will say, we love Matthew McConaughey. We've always been big fans of his."

He then added, "We'd love for the opportunity to work together, and it really speaks to the quality and type of talent that Taylor brings out, from Harrison Ford to Helen Mirren to Jeremy Renner and David Oyelowo, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Sylvester Stallone. These are the who's who of Hollywood and I think that really speaks to the quality and caliber of the programming that Taylor brings. We're not trying to do the volume that other players are doing, but what we are trying to do is big cinematic hits that are popular and commercial and get people coming back more and more."