Matthew Knowles Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Beyoncé and Solange

Matthew Knowles is sharing a message about the importance of supporting and molding your children. After all, he is partially responsible for two of the world's biggest superstars: Beyoncé and Solange. He shared a rare throwback of the sister pair on his Instagram page, and reflected on how he raised his two girls. "We need to encourage our children," he began in a post. "I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported." He noted that despite not starting off with much money, he did his very best. "But as I've always been a learner and a reader, I vividly recall her buying me a set of Encyclopedia books so I could absorb knowledge and educate my young mind," he added. "That encouragement to learn stayed with me my entire life during my corporate career in sales and marketing, in the music industry, and even today at 71 years old where I'm still finding new things to learn and discover!"

The former manager of Destiny's Child and his daughter's individual careers added: "When I expressed an interest in basketball at a young age, again, she put up a basketball hoop with the limited funds that were available to the family. I went on to play basketball at the college level and ultimately became a part owner in the WNBA championship-winning Chicago Sky," he wrote. "A few of my dearest friends today are some of the most notable NBA legends in history. My love for basketball started at a young age, and because it was nurtured, it has remained with me throughout my entire life."

Knowles managed Beyonce's successful career until she parted ways with him professionally in 2011. In a statement she sent to the media, she said of the decision: "I've only parted ways with my father on a business level," CNN reported at the time. "He is my father for life, and I love my dad dearly. I am grateful for everything he has taught me." The revelation seemingly came amid her parents' divorce and the news that Matthew had fathered a child with another woman.

She later admitted to Oprah Winfrey in an interview that the decision put a strain on her relationship with her dad. Things have since seemed to return to normal between the pair.