Beyonce Parts Ways With Adidas After 'Creative Differences'

Ivy Park lovers will have to put their obsession on hold. The Beyoncé athletic attire brand helmed under Adidas will no longer have lines for purchase. Multiple reports surfaced on March 23, including one from The Hollywood Reporter, that the Queen Bey and the famous brand have parted ways. She launched the line in 2018, featuring several activewear releases of clothing and footwear. The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, and comes months after the brand ended its lucrative deal with Kanye West's YEEZY brand. The end of the partnership comes after Beyoncé and Adidas experienced creative differences. She is said to be ready to reclaim her brand and reinvent it in her vision.

There have been reports of a dip in sales since her last release. No firm numbers have been released. She previewed her latest line, Park Trail, in Dubai a day before she performed a private concert in the city in January 2023. It marked her return to the stage in four years. A month later, she made history at the Grammy's as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 awards under her belt thus far. There was, however, an outrage and controversy regarding her losing Album of the Year. It marked the fourth time she lost in the category.

Her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, condemned the academy over the loss. "Look how the energy of the world moved," he said, as reported by TODAY. "They play her whole album in the club. I don't know if I've ever seen that." As always, Beyoncé took the loss with grace.

Despite such, her reign continues. Her Renaissance World Tour launches in May in Stockholm, beginning her European leg. She'' then return to North America/the U.S., wrapping things up in her hometown of Houston, TX.