Mark Wahlberg Explains Why He Watches His Kids' Games From the Car

Mark Wahlberg is well aware of his celebrity status, which is precisely why he stays in the car during his kids games and practices. In fact, the actor admitted he's "not allowed" out of the car when they're playing sports because not only do his kids want their own "identity" but he wants them to have that too. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his new film Joe Bell, he confessed that while being famous has its perks, it also has its cons and this is one of them.

"Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons," he explained. "My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch." The 50-year-old shares four kids with his wife Rhea Durham: Ella, 17; Michael, 15; Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11. When his kids made the request that he stay in the car during their games and practices, he admits that at first he was crushed and took it "personally" but realized that in order to support them and their needs, that's a sacrifice he would have to make.

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too," he added, before saying, "It's very difficult." While he's a father in real life, he's also playing a father in his new role in Joe Bell. The film is based on a true story about a father who walked on foot across the United States to raise awareness about his son, Jadin Bell (Reid Miller), who was bullied for being gay.

"There's nothing more heartbreaking than somebody who's being bullied or picked on, or not accepted for who they are," he said. "And that's gotta start in the home, I think. Making sure that you are talking to your kids, communicating with them, and first and foremost they understand that you love them unconditionally. you cheer for them and support them for being who they are but they have to be able to communicate."

Wahlberg isn't the only famous face who isn't allowed to attend his kids' extra curricular activities. The Kardashian and Jenner family wasn't allowed to attend Kendall Jenner's first Victoria's Secret fashion show for the very same reason. Jenner expressed how her families worldwide fame would cause too many distractions, and while it was very hard for the family not to be there for such a huge moment, they understood where she was coming from.