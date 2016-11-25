Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reunite for Thanksgiving With Their Children in Hawaii

Thanksgiving is all about family for Mariah Carey.
The singer reunited with ex-husband Nick Cannon to spend Thanksgiving in Hawaii with their 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, documenting the day on Instagram, naturally.
Mimi kicked things off with a trip to the grocery store, grabbing dinner necessities and stopping to take some photos with fans, wishing them love in her captions.
She then shared a snap of her dinner preparations, as well as a photo of herself posing with a pie, because Thanksgiving is nothing without a good pie.
Carey finished the day with a video of the family wishing the camera “Happy Thanksgiving,” as well as a photo of the group posing for the camera. Carey recently split from her fiancé James Packer, but she didn’t let that stop her from enjoying her holiday festivities.