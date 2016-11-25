Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reunite for Thanksgiving With Their Children in Hawaii

(Photo: Instagram / @mariahcarey)

Thanksgiving is all about family for Mariah Carey.

The singer reunited with ex-husband Nick Cannon to spend Thanksgiving in Hawaii with their 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, documenting the day on Instagram, naturally.

Mimi kicked things off with a trip to the grocery store, grabbing dinner necessities and stopping to take some photos with fans, wishing them love in her captions.

#grocerystore glam!! Happy #Thanksgiving #lambily ❤️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

Just a regular day at the #grocery store in #hawaii #groceryshopping #itsperfectlynormal #happythanksgiving lambs 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Love all my #hawaiian #lambs 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:20pm PST

She then shared a snap of her dinner preparations, as well as a photo of herself posing with a pie, because Thanksgiving is nothing without a good pie.

#cooking up a #thanksgiving feast #thankful @kristoferbuckle @mishkabulochnikov @lianna_azria #happythanksgiving A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

#festivating !! #happythanksgiving 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

Carey finished the day with a video of the family wishing the camera “Happy Thanksgiving,” as well as a photo of the group posing for the camera. Carey recently split from her fiancé James Packer, but she didn’t let that stop her from enjoying her holiday festivities.

#happythanksgiving 😘 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 9:48pm PST