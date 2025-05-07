Khloé Kardashian Wears Bikini for Photoshoot With Her Kids, and Mom-Shamers Aren’t Happy

One thing that Kar-Jenner clan have gotten used to is ignoring the criticism. And Khloé Kardashian is the latest sibling out of the reality television dynasty under fire.

The Good American founder shared a recent post to Instagram featuring a series of photos alongside her two children, daughter True, and son Tatum, both of whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian sports a red and white bikini with her new bob and red lipstick; she posed smiling and putting up the peace sign alongside her babies. And the comment section is overwhelmed with backlash.

“These posts are never about the kids. Ever,” one Instagram user wrote under the post. Another chimed in, “Is that necessary? Really! With child in hand!” One more chimed in to ask, “Who puts on a bikini and tennis shoes and takes pics with their kid?” Elsewhere in the comment section reads, “Another inappropriate photo, do the kids have to be a part of you showing off your body? Come on.”

The Khloe In Wonder Land host is no stranger having to take the high road. But if it’s one thing she takes seriously, it’s her role as a mother.

The past few seasons of the family’s Hulu reality series have been filled with a central storyline around Kardashian’s life revolving around her children. She sticks to a rigid schedule, saying her kids thrive in structure and discipline, something her other siblings seemingly lack in their parenting styles.

“I am really strict. I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything,” Kardashian once said on the show about her daughter, and the same applies to her son. She recently revealed she doesn’t let them sleep over anyone’s homes, not even her family members.