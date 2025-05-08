‘Real Housewives’ Star Mom-Shamed for How She Holds Her Baby

Erin Lichy is settling into life as a mother of four. The Real Housewives of New York City star has come under fire after posting a video of her holding her newborn son, with social media critics complaining she wasn’t supporting the baby’s head as she held him.

Lichy, 37, shared a video on her TikTok on April 3, which showed her holding her baby son in one arm and making a cocktail in the other. She continued holding the baby in her left arm while she added ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shook the drink.

“She’s backkkkkkk #newborn #postpregnancy,” the caption on her video read. Her followers were less than impressed.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend how to hold an infant,” one person wrote. “Oh my god the baby’s head is just dangling whilst she’s making a martini and Tiktok. priorities girl,” another chimed in. Another added: “So, about the baby’s neck support…” Lichy was unphased, writing back, “Looks worse than it is promise lol.”

She welcomed her fourth baby, a son named Jack Hunter, with her husband Abe Lichy. She announced her pregnancy ahead of the Season 14 reunion. The season showcased the ups and downs of her marriage, due to Abe’s deceit about their finances. She also grappled with the loss of her beloved father, and shared her abortion story.

Jack joins brothers Elijah, 4, and Levi, 9, and his sister Layla, 7. Of preparing to be a mother of four, she joked with PEOPLE amid her pregnancy reveal, saying, “It feels like adding another act to the circus!” she joked. “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary.”