Ariel Winter, Justin Bieber Manager Scooter Braun Welcomes Third Baby With Wife Yael Cohen

Scooter Braun, the manager who represents Justin Bieber and many other huge stars welcomed his third child this weekend.

Braun and his wife, Yael Cohen, brought their daughter, Hart Violet Braun, into the world on Saturday, Dec. 1. Braun documented the experience in a touching Instagram post on Monday morning, showing Cohen and their daughter in a hospital bed looking perfectly at ease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She came on her own schedule and her own time. Saturday morning (8 days late) we became 5,” the entertainment mogul wrote in the caption. “And we wouldn’t want it any other way. Welcome to the party Hart Violet Braun! Daddy will always be here! And mommy… Mommy is a rockstar!! We love you!”

Braun, 37, is known for managing such talent as Bieber, Ariana Grande and Ariel Winter, among many others. His wife, a 32-year-old philanthropist, shared the same photo with a caption of her own.

“We’re so in love. Hart Violet Braun,” she wrote.

Hart joins the couple’s two elder children, 3-year-old Jagger Joseph and 2-year-old Levi Magnus. The couple announced their pregnancy back in June, on Braun’s birthday. At the time, Cohen posted the first photo of her growing baby bump.

“Happy Birthday my love,” she wrote, “let’s have another baby to celebrate.”

“But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish… OUR wish,” Braun wrote in his own post at the time, along with the hashtag “another one.”

Cohen is the co-founder and CEO of F— Cancer, an organization that promotes the prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer. It also brings together communities of people to share resources and tips on everything from living through cancer to getting on with life in remission.

Braun, meanwhile, is riding high in his career as well. The manager contributed to Ariana Grande’s record-smashing music video debut this weekend for her new song, “Thank U, Next.” The single broke records on YouTube, Vevo and Spotify, and is poised to continue as an anthem for some time.

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun said of Grande in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

Braun has been one of Grande’s most vocal supporters in a turbulent year. Back in September, when Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away, Braun posted a heartfelt tribute to the rapper on Instagram.

“This was a good man with a great heart,” he wrote. “He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy.”