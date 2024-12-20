DJ Fatboy Slim’s family Christmas celebrations aren’t going exactly as planned. The English musician and DJ’s 14-year-old daughter Nelly was recently rushed to the hospital after her father, real name Norman Quentin Cook, accidentally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot.

The painful incident was revealed by Cook’s ex-wife Zoe Ball on the Dec. 11 episode of her morning show as she revealed that Cook has been “very apologetic.”

“Sending love to my Nell. It was supposed to be her last day at school today, but unfortunately her dad unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot and she had to go to A&E yesterday and have an X-ray,” Ball shared, per the Independent. “But it’s okay, it’s just swollen, she’s going to be alright, but she was supposed to go ice skating with her friends from school today and she won’t be able to get her foot in the boot.”

Ball continued, “The things that you don’t think are going to happen, he’s obviously very apologetic, poor love, this happens, doesn’t it? What a story to tell though, so I’m sending her lots of love this morning.”

Neither Ball nor Cook have shared further updates on Nell’s recovery. The teen is the younger of the former couple’s two children, as they are also parents to son Woody, 23. After first meeting while working in Ibiza, Ball and Cook married in 1999. They welcomed Woody in 2000 and briefly separated three years later. After reuniting, they went on to welcome their daughter in 2010. However, in 2016, the couple announced their separation.

“With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years, we have come to the end of our rainbow,” Ball said in a statement shared to X. “We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one.”

Cook is an English musician, DJ and record producer. He is also a former member of the band the Housemartins and under his pseudonym Fatboy Slim. Ball, meanwhile is British broadcaster and presenter who has served as the host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC. She recently announced her decision to step down from her role on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to “focus on family.”