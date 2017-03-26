Madonna Shares Adorable Video of Her Twin Daughters With Their Newest Obsession

What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! 💇🏾💇🏾! Pikachu is left in the dust! @moschino 😂💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Madonna‘s little girls, Stelle and Estere are officially Barbie girls.

The “Material Girl” took to Instagram Friday to share an adorable video of her adopted twins receiving their first Barbie dolls and from the looks of it — they couldn’t be more obsessed!

“What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! Pikachu is left in the dust!” the 58-year-old singer captioned of her 4-year-old girls singing with joy.

Stelle and Estere sing the “Finger Family” song for the camera as they make their Moschino Barbie dolls dance to the music.

In case you missed out the cuteness, the sisters have also performed other songs for the camera including a rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and an improvised coffee song.

