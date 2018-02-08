‘Lucifer’ Star Rachael Harris Announces She’s Expecting Second Baby

Rachael Harris revealed some “breaking news” Thursday on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The Lucifer actress told the hosts that she and violinist husband Christian Hebel are expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to 18-month-old son Henry.

“Breaking news… World exclusive,” the 50-year-old actress teased Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and the audience. “Myself and my husband are expecting baby number two!”

Harris jokingly referenced daytime TV queen Oprah Winfrey, telling the crowd, “You get a baby, and you get a baby, and you get a baby!”

After Live With Kelly and Ryan spread the news on Instagram with a photo of Harris and the hosts in the Bahamas, Harris reposted the photo and happy announcement for her followers.

Fans flooded to the comments to express their congratulations for the couple, with heart emojis filling the post’s reactions.

“Congratulations on Henry’s new sibling! That was exciting!” a fan wrote. Another added, “Another baby??? Congratulations!!!!”

While Seacrest exclaimed, “Everyone’s pregnant!” following Harris’ news, The Hangover actress did not share whether she carrying their child or if it would be welcomed via a surrogate. Speculation that Harris and her husband may have opted to use a surrogate to carry Henry has continually swirled as she did not appear to be pregnant in the months leading up to her son’s July 2016 birth.

The actress frequently shares glimpses into her family life with fans on social media, sharing a photo of herself and Henry playing in a ball pit on her birthday in January.

“Best birthday gift ever to celebrate with this nugget at his happy place. Thank you @christianhebel for all of it [heart emoji] ALL OF IT,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap. “I’m so grateful for Dada and Henry so very, very much.”

Harris and Hebel have been married since May 2015, when they wed in an intimate ceremony at New York City Hall after eight months of dating. Ripa, who is a longtime friend of Harris’, served as a witness for the ceremony, as did husbands Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Harris was previously married to actor Adam Paul from 2003 to 2008.