Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Appear in Court for College Admission Bribery Scandal Hearing

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, the biggest stars entangled in the college admission bribery scandal, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Loughlin and Huffman both appeared in Boston federal court on Wednesday, according to a report by CBS News. They were joined by other parents who are accused of paying massive bribes to get their kids into top colleges. The charges against Loughlin and Huffman were read, but no pleas were made just yet.

News crews and Bostonians turned out in full force to see the moment that Loughlin and Huffman entered the courthouse. The two waded through mobs on Wednesday afternoon to get inside, and there was no shortage of hecklers on hand.

WATCH: Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at court to face charges in the #collegeadmissionsscandal pic.twitter.com/eSM8zB4FKb — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 3, 2019



Huffman walked into court with her brother by her side. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not seen there. Meanwhile, Loughlin apparently arrived alone. Both actresses wore blank expressions, not looking at photographers or news crews on the scene.

Loughlin and Huffman were among 33 parents arrested last month for allegedly paying huge bribes to college admissions consultant William Singer, who distributed the money to ensure that their kids would be admitted to one of four esteemed colleges. Huffman reportedly left her husband in the dark about the whole affair, and he has not been indicted. She is accused of paying $15,000 for a standardized testing proctor to assign her daughter a fake score.

Loughlin, on the other hand, allegedly collaborated with her husband on the crime. She and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli stand accused of paying half a million dollars to the University of Southern California crew coach, who in turn faked athletic profiles for her daughters, admitting them as crew team members. The girls never participated in the sport.

According to CBS News, some of the parents in the scandal have been speaking with consultant Justin Paperny about life inside of prison. Paperny appeared on CBS This Morning, where he talked about how the accused criminals are handling the pressure and what their biggest concerns are.

“They’re scared and it’s ‘Can I survive in prison? Am I cut out for prison?’” Paperny said. “What’s most surprising to me about the first conversation is how many of them didn’t view their actions as criminal.”

According to Paperny, some of the parents are moving past denial and asking what life in prison will look like for them. “What’s it like? What will my job be?” he recalls them asking. “Can my family visit? Is there email? Is there internet?”