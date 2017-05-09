LeAnn Rimes Says Being a Stepmom Has ‘Pushed My Buttons’

LeAnn Rimes pens sweet tribute to husband Eddie Cibrian on six-year anniversary https://t.co/qlkUJrf2Tq pic.twitter.com/aGmE6JMFHA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 24, 2017

LeAnn Rimes married Eddie Cibrian back in 2011, and in doing so, she became stepmom to his two sons, Mason and Jack.

In a new interview with Refinery29, the singer opened up about the role, revealing that learning to parent has “pushed my buttons.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was first around the kids, I didn’t know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I didn’t have about me. It’s been a really big learning experience for me,” Rimes explained. “It’s pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes Pens Sweet Message to Husband and Stepsons on Sixth Wedding Anniversary

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that,” she added. “That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

Rimes also shared that the family celebrates Stepmom’s Day a week after Mother’s Day.

“I learned about Stepmom’s Day a few years ago, which is the Sunday after Mother’s Day. We celebrate with the kids as we have the last couple of years,” she said. “We go to dinner and do the whole thing. I love the fact that there is a stepmom’s day and an option [for stepparents to celebrate]. It’s so different for each family. I love that we have a separate day and I think it’s important that people know about it.”

Just a few weeks ago, Rimes posted a sweet tribute to the boys in a social media post commemorating her six-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn’t just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boys’ hearts,” she wrote. “These six years and whatever lies beyond are God’s greatest gift.”

[H/T Twitter / @usweekly]

Related:

LeAnn Rimes Admits She and Eddie Cibrian ‘Practice’ Having Kids

Sisters Give Stepmom the Best Birthday Gift With Surprise Adoption Papers

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Brandi Glanville Strips Down With Boyfriend