Lea Michele Details 'Long Road Ahead' With Son's Health

Lea Michele says son Ever has a "long road ahead" when it comes to his health. After the 2-year-old was hospitalized due to a "scary health issue" in March, the Funny Girl star gave PEOPLE an update on her toddler's well-being at the Time 100 Gala in New York Wednesday, saying that he's "doing well" at the moment.

"We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy," Michele told the outlet. The Glee alum went on to thank her Broadway castmates for all of their "amazing support" amid Ever's health issues, as well as her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, who has been "wonderful" throughout. "My husband is wonderful, he's here tonight," said Michele,

Ever was first hospitalized last month, with Michele announcing on March 22 via her Instagram Story that she would have to take time away from Funny Girl to tend to her son, who was dealing with a "scary health issue." On April 5, Michele shared on social media that her son had been hospitalized again, opening up about her family's difficult time on social media.

"Today was a hard day," she wrote alongside a picture of Ever in the candid caption. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry." Michele wrote that she finds the best crying spots to be "hidden in the bathroom or closet," admitting that "today I chose hospital bathroom." Despite the difficult times she and her family are facing, Michele tried to look at the bright side and stay grateful.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," the actress noted. "It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts." That same day, Michele wrote on her Instagram Story that she "ran home" to hug Ever between the matinee and evening performances of Funny Girl. "Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows. It was quick but worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging her little one.