Lauren Conrad Reveals Rare Closeup Photo of Her Son Liam

Lauren Conrad welcomed her first child, son Liam, with husband William Tell in July 2017, and the first-time mom has since stayed fairly quiet on her family’s happy expansion.

In recent months, the designer has been sharing more photos of little Liam on social media, with her latest post giving fans a close-up look at her son’s face.

The shot sees Liam standing at his mom’s feet, looking up at the camera and displaying his perfect eyelashes. Dressed to match Conrad in white sneakers and a mustard-colored cardigan, the toddler is too cute as he gazes at his mom.

“My dinner date,” Conrad wrote.

Conrad’s last shot of her 9-month-old was shared to celebrate Easter, with the former reality personality posting a photo of her son happily sitting on the Easter Bunny’s lap and donning a pair of yellow bunny ears.

“Happy Easter,” the 32-year-old captioned the shot.

She also posted a sweet tribute to her son to celebrate his 6-month birthday in January.

“6 months ago this little peanut arrived and made me a Mama,” she wrote. “I haven’t slept much since then, but I feel so lucky to call this sweet little boy mine. Happy half Birthday Liam.”

It seems Liam may be taking after another relative as well, with Conrad posting a recent snap of the toddler seemingly enthralled by an acoustic guitar.

While his dad is a lawyer now, Tell is the former rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the piano rock band Something Corporate. He also released a solo record before moving into law.

Of her son’s possible musical inclination, Conrad wrote, “This little guy is growing up so fast. I’m afraid to blink!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laurenconrad