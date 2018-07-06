Lauren Conrad Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday With Adorable Family Beach Photo

It’s already been a year since Lauren Conrad gave birth to son William “Liam” Tell, and the couple is celebrating with a beach trip!

The Hills alum and her husband William Tell celebrated the major milestone seaside in a sweet photo shoot she shared on Instagram Thursday. In the photo, she and Tell look lovingly at their young son while looking beach chic in a striped dress and light wash denim outfit.

“Celebrating 1 year with our little guy [birthday cake emoji] Happy Birthday Liam!!” she captioned the photo.

The couple welcomed Liam nearly three years after tying the knot in September 2014 in a stunning winery ceremony in Santa Ynez, California.

In a 2017 interview with Parents, a pregnant Conrad revealed that gap between wedding and baby was intentional.

“When you’re a mother, you’re no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we’re ready for a baby now,” she said at the time.

During her pregnancy, the MTV star admitted “I tried to plan my pregnancy down to the month. My first lesson about motherhood was that you can’t plan everything.”

She also revealed she wasn’t sure how much of her family life she wanted to share online, a choice she has since made by mostly keeping Liam off of social media.

“I’m going to have to figure out how much of motherhood to share on social media,” she said at the time. “Obviously you want to protect your child in every way you can. At the same time, my brand is based on being accessible and sharing the milestones of my life, and I’m so excited about it all.”

Just after giving birth, Conrad and Tell told PEOPLE, “We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Conrad was overjoyed to have a son as her first child, she told the publication. “I always hoped I would have a boy,” Conrad said. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

Happy birthday Liam! Here’s to many more birthdays to come.

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Conrad