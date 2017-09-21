Lara Trump Wears Little Black Dress and Heels One Week Post Baby

One week after giving birth, Lara Trump is showing off her slim figure in a little black dress and heels.

Happy one week on earth, Luke! We love you so much! 🤗💛🌎 #JustDiscoveredHisHands 😜 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Lara and her husband, Eric Trump, welcomed their first child (and President Trump’s ninth grandchild), son Eric Luke, into the world on Tuesday, September 12. Since then, it looks like the 34-year-old new mom has been back to business as usual.

She shared a photo of the new family of three on Instagram Tuesday celebrating Luke’s first week.

“Happy one week on earth, Luke! We love you so much!” she wrote, adding the hashtag #JustDiscoveredHisHands.

Comments gushing over the baby and Lara’s post-baby body flooded the Instagram post.

“”How do you look so amazing? I’m seriously wondering. I looked like a complete mess at one week,” one person wrote.

“Only you could look so amazingly beautiful one week after giving birth!!” another chimed in, while another was simply flabbergasted: “How does she look so fabulous after having a child.”

Trump’s post-baby body isn’t exactly surprising, considering she was working out and weight lifting steadily throughout her pregnancy. She frequently documented her workouts on Instagram, leading to criticism from her followers about her workout intensity and baby bump size during her final weeks of pregnancy.

Lara also shared a group photo of the new family with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka later shared a solo photo holding the baby, prompting a grammar lesson from model Chrissy Teigen.

“Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!” Ivanka tweeted with the photo with Luke.

Teigen pointed out Ivanka’s erroneous phrasing, tweeting back, “‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby.”

