Kym Johnson Herjavec Shows off Her Impressive Multitasking Skills in Photo With Twins

Motherhood looks good on Kym Johnson Herjavec, who wrote in a recent Instagram post that she’s “getting good at multitasking.” The 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum shared a few photos caring for her and husband Robert Herjavec‘s 3-month-old twins.

In impressive photo, Johnson posed in a black bikini and sheer fringed coverup with a baby on either hip. Haven Mae and Hudson Robert both wore swimsuits and floppy white hats to shield their skin from the sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Double trouble at the pool,” Johnson captioned the image, adding that it was the twins’ “first swim” via a hashtag.

In another image, all three sat on a white couch while Johnson held Haven close to her chest and simultaneously fed Hudson out of a bottle.

“Getting good at Multi tasking,” Johnson captioned the image.

Many of her 250,000 Instagram followers left adoring comments beneath the photos like “Babies look good on you!!” and “U are a rock star!” one person wrote, “You look amazing and the twins are beautiful!”

Johnson and Shark Tank investor Herjavec welcomed their bundles of joy in April captioning a photo of the babies, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

The couple met as partners on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, when they started dating and fell in love. A year later, they made things official and tied the knot in summer 2016. In December 2017, they announced they were expecting, with Johnson sharing an ultrasound showing one of the unborn twins flashing what looked to be a thumbs-up sign. While the twins were the first children to Johnson, Herjavec has three other children from a previous marriage.

The couple were able to conceive after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told PEOPLE just before giving birth, adding, “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Johnson announced in January that she was hanging up her dancing shoes for good and retiring from DWTS.

“I’ve hung up my dance shoes for good now,” she told E! of the celebrity dancing competition. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something.”

But dancing isn’t totally removed from Herjavec’s life now that she’s a busy mom. While she doesn’t plan to return to the DWTS ballroom, she still maintains and operates her Los Angeles dance and fitness studio, The Bod by Kym Herjavek.