Kylie Jenner Shows off Baby Bump While Taking a Drive

For her second pregnancy, Kylie Jenner isn’t keeping things under wraps. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Story to give her fans a peek at her growing baby bump. Jenner confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in early September. The pair are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself in her car. Although, it was her baby bump that took center stage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo that showcased how her baby bump was almost touching the steering wheel. She captioned the photo by writing, “belly’s getting big,” along with a couple of white heart emojis.

Jenner’s latest post comes a few weeks after she first confirmed that she was expecting her second child. To announce the exciting news, she posted a short video on Instagram that included a positive pregnancy test. The video showcased how Jenner told her mother, Kris Jenner, the news. To do so, Jenner enlisted some help from her daughter, who gave her grandmother a sonogram photo. Kris was, of course, thrilled to hear that she would have another grandchild. She exclaimed, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The clip also featured Jenner, who was visibly pregnant, as she celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. In one of the most adorable moments of the video, Jenner, Scott, and Stormi all traveled to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound to see the newest addition to their family. The video ended with Stormi placing a kiss on her mom’s tummy and saying the word, “baby.” As previously mentioned, Jenner has been more forthcoming with her current pregnancy than she was with her first. Even though it was widely reported that she was pregnant with her first child, she did not confirm the news until after she gave birth to her daughter in February 2018.

As for why she chose to keep her first pregnancy under wraps, Jenner explained to Andy Cohen during the reunion for KUWTK that she simply wanted to do things on her own terms. She explained, “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”