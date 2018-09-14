Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Slumber Party Photo of Daughter Stormi and Niece Chicago

Kylie Jenner showed her Instagram followers that the next generation of the Kardashian clan is already bonding over sleepovers.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted an adorable snapshot on her Instagram Tuesday of her daughter Stormi Webster having a slumber party with Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago West.

The sweet photo showed the baby cousins sporting matching pink pajamas and lounging on cozy blankets. While the babies were posing for the photo in that moment, the picture showed toys the pair probably played with during the night, as first reported by E! News.

Jenner simply captioned the image “slumber party,” adding a pink bow emoji.

“They look like twins…” one user wrote on the sweet photo’s comments section.

“Aww. they are like don’t take our picture yet, we are not ready,” another user wrote, commenting on the expression on the babies’ faces.

“I love the fact they all going to be raised up together,” a third user tweeted, likely including Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson.

The Kardashian sisters also took to the comments section to praise the cute baby girls.

“My babies!!!!” Kim wrote.

Khloé also slid into the comments writing, “Honestly I can nottttttttt.”

Chicago, Stormi and True were born only a few months apart in 2018, which will make both the family and fans watch all three babies grow up together.

In an interview with E! News, Kim said the three sisters have become “even closer” since giving birth.

“I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe’s back and we’re hanging out with all the babies,” she told the outlet back in July. “All the kids want to hang out. It’s just a whole different experience now. It’s so much fun.”

Jenner is probably also letting Stormi bond with her cousins before the mother and daughter join baby daddy Travis Scott on the road while on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour.

Kylie also recently opened up about how Stormi changed her output on life.

“I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive,” she revealed.

To see more of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s shenanigans tune in to brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!