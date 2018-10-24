Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Stormi’s ‘First Pumpkin Patch’

Stormi Webster may be the cutest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 8-month-old daughter took her first trip to the pumpkin patch leading up to her first ever Halloween, and mom was happy to provide plenty of fall fun photos for fans to “ooh” and “ahh” over.

Jenner has gone back and forth when it comes to showing photos of her daughter on social media, even deleting all the photos of Stormi’s face in June from her Instagram.

She even managed to keep her pregnancy being confirmed, only announcing that she was expecting in February, after she had given birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram during the announcement. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

So soak up all these baby pictures while you can! Keep scrolling to see all the adorable family moments featuring baby Stormi from this fall outing.

Cutest pumpkin in the patch

Baby Stormi may be new to the pumpkin patch, but she looks right at home sitting in a field full of hundreds of the festive gourds, rocking a Supreme t-shirt and matching camouflage sweatpants on the warm fall day. “First pumpkin patch,” Jenner captioned the photo.

Daddy’s Little Pumpkin

The little girl also spent some serious time with daddy, who was wearing a coordinating camo puffer jacket and tan cap. Scott appears to be planting sweet kisses on his daughter, who seems more interested in the farm equipment in the background than in looking at the camera!

Fall family photo

This fall family photo is the first glimpse we got of mom Jenner during the excursion. The 21-year-old is keeping things casual in a pink jacket and stylish sweats, but showed off her high-fashion platinum locks while cuddling up to her daughter and boyfriend on a stack of hay bales.

Feeding goats

Jenner’s daughter definitely didn’t miss out on the cuter side of the pumpkin patch. She stood close to mom, who looks caught off guard being photographed while feeding baby goats a bottle in the petting zoo portion of the patch.

Shoulder ride

The Jenner/Scott family appears to have also taken on the corn maze challenge during their festive outing, based on the photo of the rapper hoisting his daughter up on his shoulders to see over corn stalks tall enough for the seasonal challenge.

Sweet smiles

She may have just recently taken her first steps, but Stormi definitely didn’t shy away from indicating to her dad where she wanted to head next! Scott looks to be delighted by the message from his little girl, and cracked a wide smile in this sweet candid photo.

Looking around

Stormi clearly wanted a better view of the pumpkin patch before picking out the one she wanted to carve, so dad gave her a boost so she could see far and wide. Looks like she was having a tough time choosing!

Mommy Daughter Time

Jenner clearly wanted to get in on some pumpkin patch cuddle action too, taking Stormi in her arms to plant a smooch on the baby’s cheek!

We can’t wait to see what the family will cook up for Christmas!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

