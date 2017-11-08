Here’s All of Kylie Jenner’s Previous Quotes About Getting Pregnant, Motherhood

While she herself has not confirmed the news that’s been circulating the internet for the past four days, a reported nod from Caitlyn Jenner Monday afternoon confirms the news that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott are expecting their first child.

While the news may seem to come out of the blue, Jenner has been discussing pregnancy and motherhood beneath our noses for almost two years. Growing up in front of reality TV cameras for ten years straight, Jenner is certainly no stranger to spilling her guts — and that’s just what she’s been doing these past few years.

Whether she’s talking about wiping her Instagram clean, moving on to greener pastures or starting sooner rather than later, check out all of Jenner’s quotes about being a mom.

Photo Credit: Getty Michael Stewart

She wants a clean slate

Jenner told Elle U.K. in 2015 that when the time comes to start a family, she wants a clean slate away from the spotlight.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she said. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

In fact, the makeup mogul even said that she would do the unthinkable: Delete her Instagram account (which now has nearly 100 million followers, by the way).

“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” she told Elle U.K. in the same interview. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”

She wants a girl

She grew up with four sisters, so it should come as no surprise that she wants a house full of girls.

“When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls,” she told Teen Vogue in May 2015. “Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid.”

While her timeline might be moved up a bit, we’re betting she’ll use the opportunity to try and have even more girls later.

A more private life

Jenner echoed her 2015 statements to Elle U.K. when she told Interview in December 2015 that she’s looking to step out of the spotlight once starting a family made its way into the picture.

“When I’m like 30, I want to go off the map, have a family and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens,” she said.

She wants to start sooner rather than later

In a January 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she told Caitlyn that she wanted to be finished having kids by the time she’s 30.

“I feel like 30’s too late [for a kid],” she said. “Every psychic said I’m only gonna have two kids.”

In fact, she told Paper that she doesn’t “believe in after 30.”

“I don’t want to start [having] a baby when I’m 30,” Jenner told Paper in April 2016. “I don’t believe in after 30.”

She’s been pondering names for a while

In a recent post on her website, Jenner admitted to keeping a list of names she likes for her future children one day.

“I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids,” she said. “But they’re my secrets for now!”

She may be sharing those names sooner than expected.

She views her dogs as her kids

In the series premiere of her reality show, Life of Kylie, Jenner said that while she doesn’t currently have kids, she does see her dogs as her children.

“My dogs feel like my children,” she said after interacting with her four Italian greyhounds. When a producer asked if she wants kids, she responded, “I do want kids. Who doesn’t want kids?”

After that, she nonchalantly segues back into her relationship with her dogs and says, “My dogs feel like my little kids.”

Later, her dogs are heard barking off-screen during an interview, to which she says to her personal assistant, “Should we, like, shut them up? Can you just, like, pet the dogs or something?”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner