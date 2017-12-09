People Think Kylie Jenner’s Friend Jordyn Woods Just Gave Them the Biggest Pregnancy Clue Yet

Kylie Jenner’s fans think her latest missed photo-op is further proof that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner sent her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to accept the “Newsmaker of the Year” at the Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc. Awards on her behalf on Thursday. This no-show got chatter going online, and fans seem decided it was

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member has always been one to soak up any public appearance she can. Plus, she’s basically inseparable from Woods, who was a constant presence on Jenner’s reality series Life of Kylie.

When then the news of Woods’ appearance broke, fans went online to share their theories about the rumored pregnancy.

“Kylie Jenner missed a major photo op [and] sent Jordyn to accept an award for her. Yep. She’s prego,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So Kylie won Newsmaker of the Year at the Beauty Inc Awards and sent Jordyn to attend and accept the award on her behalf…. KYLIE JUST SAY YOU’RE PREGNANT ALREADY.”

See some of the reaction below.

Jordyn accepted the WWD award on behalf of Kylie. Yup, Ky is def pregnant 👀 — 🍒 (@NomieThwala) December 8, 2017

Ok Jordyn woods accepted Kylie’s award on behalf of her… therefore SHE IS PREGNANT — carlie (@castiglionec) December 7, 2017

Kylie Jenner missed a major photo op & sent jordyn to accept an award for her. Yep. She’s prego. — Brunette Barbzz (@brunettebarbzz) December 7, 2017

Kylie won a beauty award.. and Jordyn accept the award on her behalf. Kylie’s truck opened today.. and Harry went instead of Kylie. Mhmmm I WONDER WHY SHE’S HIDING. 🙄😒 — Giselle Ramos 🦋 (@giselleramos03) December 9, 2017