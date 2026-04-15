’24’ and ‘Six Feet Under’ Actor Welcomes Son

24’s Eric Balfour is officially a dad of three.

The actor, also known for Six Feet Under, took to his Instagram on March 25 to share that he’s welcomed a son.

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“Welcome to the family my third beautiful son, Rafael Valentino Balfour,” Balfour wrote alongside a solo photo of his newborn and a photo of his two older sons with their little brother. “Oliver officially coined the phrase the 3 Brosketeers!”

Balfour and fashion designer Erin Chiamulon began dating in 2010 and tied the knot on May 30, 2015, in Pacific Palisades, California. They welcomed their first son, Oliver Lion, in 2018, and their second son, Romeo Amadeus, in 2022. Balfour dropped the pregnancy news in January while celebrating his wife’s birthday and reflecting on the LA wildfires.

Plenty of fans and famous friends took to the comments of the birth announcement, including Malcolm in the Middle’s Chris Masterson, who simply shared a heart-eyes emoji. Jennifer Love Hewitt, meanwhile, wrote “Congrats!” while reality star Allison Melnick said, “Another beautiful baby boy,” with a blue heart emoji. “Congratulations!!”

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Balfour has a lot to celebrate, and not just because he now has three sons. In late March, it was announced that he was one of nine added to FX’s upcoming Snowfall spinoff series in a recurring role alongside Isidora Goreshter, Mykelti Williamson, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nicki Micheaux, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and original Snowfall cast member Quincy Chad. They join original cast members Gail Bean and Isaiah John, who are reprising their roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons, respectively, according to Deadline.

Balfour is known for his roles as Milo Pressman on 24 and Gabriel Dimas on Six Feet Under. Additional credits include Shattered Image, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rise of the Gargoyles, Haven, The O.C., and Country Comfort. Balfour is definitely going to have his hands full with three kids and now a new role that is a “dream come true,” he said on Instagram, as the Snowfall series is about the history of his home town, “about the music that shaped my childhood, and filmed in the city where I get to go home to my beautiful family everyday is more than I could ever have dreamed of or deserved.”