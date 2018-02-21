See All Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump Photos

After months trying to catch a glimpse at Kylie Jenner‘s rumored baby bump, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s entire pregnancy is on full display.

The 20-year-old new mom confirmed Sunday that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed a daughter to the world at 4:43 p.m. local time on Feb. 1, addressing rumors that she was expecting for the first time since news first broke in September.

To make up for her time out of the spotlight, the Life of Kylie star also released an 11-minute video detailing the more intimate moments of her pregnancy.

Keep scrolling to see all the glimpses of Jenner’s baby bump that have been released since her birth announcement.

Baby bump mirror selfie

Jenner flaunted her changing body in the YouTube video near the beginning of her pregnancy with a mirror selfie taken while wearing a black bra and panty set.

Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods

Soon after Jenner confirmed her birth, best friend Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to share a photo of the two at the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s intimate pajama-themed baby shower.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” she captioned the photo. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey [for life].”

Baby Shower bumping

Jenner and Woods posed for another photo in front of a stunning wall of pink gardenias at the mom-to-be’s baby shower, which was captured on film during the YouTube documentary.

News of the baby shower leaked to the media at the time, but this was the first time fans got an up-close look at the lavish event, which occurred the same week as sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s for their new daughter Chicago West, who was born Jan. 15.

“It was a last-minute baby shower,” a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian’s shower at the time. “Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends.”

Desert photoshoot

Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner took to the California desert for a private photoshoot in which the mom-to-be showed off her growing bump in a black sheath dress with minimal makeup.

Kendall can be heard in the background of the YouTube video giving her sister direction as she snaps the photo.

Changing body

Once Kylie’s baby bump truly popped, the pregnant mother couldn’t resist rubbing her belly proudly for her YouTube documentary while clad in a black top with long, wavy tresses.

‘Bumping along’ with sister Khloé

Kylie wasn’t alone when it came to being pregnant in the KarJenner crew. She also had sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, to commiserate with over cravings and morning sickness.

Khloé, who confirmed in December she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, is about seven months along in her pregnancy, but was happy to have her little sister along with her on this journey.

After Kylie made her birth announcement, Khloé posted a tribute to her sister in which they both show off their respective bumps in loose cropped shirts and white underwear.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” the Good American designer captioned the red-hued photo. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along!”

Hello yellow!

Kylie showed off her new found curves in an off-the-shoulder mustard yellow dress in another shot from her YouTube video which she captured with a handheld video camera.

The makeup maven rubs her belly while striking a pose for the camera in what appears to be her room in the video.

Bump touch

Kardashian fans got a double dose of baby bump in this shot from Kylie’s YouTube video, in which she touches pregnant bellies with sister Khloé. The two appear to be posing for a photoshoot that hasn’t yet surfaced, but which will surely be full of sweet shots of the sisters.

Baby Chicago

The focus in this shot of Kylie’s YouTube video isn’t so much on her baby bump, but on the baby she’s holding. Less than two weeks before she would give birth, Kylie is captured holding Kim’s new baby, Chicago, as she coos over her new niece.

This was the first real glimpse Kardashian fans got of Kim’s new baby, whom she welcomed on Jan. 15.

Baby Butterfly?

Kylie’s YouTube documentary ended with the ultimate baby shot — a glimpse of her baby! Scott and Kylie haven’t revealed their name for the little girl yet, but fans have plenty of speculation that it could be “Butterfly” or “Mariposa” after a number of clues dropped both in the documentary or on Instagram.

In the final moments of the video, everything but the audio of Kylie’s birth drops out, and fans can hear baby’s first cries as she was born in a true tearjerker of a moment.

Best wishes to the new mom and dad!

Photo credit: YouTube/Kylie Jenner