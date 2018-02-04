Kris Jenner’s Message to Her New Granddaughter

In the video documenting Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy and child birth, her friends and family offer words of comfort and encouragement. One particularly touching segment is Kris Jenner‘s message directly to her new granddaughter and her youngest daughter.

“Do you have any message to your granddaughter?” asked Jenner’s friend with a camera in hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’ve got the best mom,” Kris said with a happy sigh. “And you’re so lucky. This is such a blessing. It’s going to be the most amazing journey. I can’t wait to see you, meet you, kiss you, love you, teach you things that maybe only I can teach you. And your mom can teach you the things she can teach you, so it definitely takes a village. And I learned that long the way.”

Jenner’s pregnancy has been mired in secrecy since it began. Up until Sunday, the reality star never even officially confirmed that she was pregnant, the reports only came from rumors and anonymous insiders.

She finally broke the news just hours before Super Bowl LII, posting a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram. She thanked them for bearing with her through all the confusion and explained that chose to keep a low profile so that she could spend her pregnancy “in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Now that the news is out, fans are ecstatic. After months of radio silence, they’re thrilled to hear good news from Jenner. They’re especially ecstatic over the nearly 12 minute long documentary-style video, which chronicles the pregnancy’s biggest moments. There’s footage of Kylie telling her family the big news, as well as Scott’s family.

The video also shows what appears to be a baby shower, several visits to the doctor and a late night fast food trip as well. Finally, the video concludes in the delivery room, where it’s announced that Jenner’s baby is happy and healthy.

As she wrote in her Instagram post, Jenner’s fans are “used to [her] bringing [them] along on all [her] journeys.” Still, the revelatory video she posted today has its own pleasant quality. After getting accustomed to seeing Jenner on camera every day, fans are enthralled by the way the video snapshots several months, showing them a different side of their beloved reality star.