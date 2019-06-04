Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Hospitalized Due to Allergic Reaction

Kylie Jenner spent Sunday in the hospital with 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, opening up about the incident on Instagram.

“Blessed beyond words,” she captioned a video of her backyard on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

She then shared a photo of Stormi sleeping, adding a caption explaining the ordeal they experienced over the weekend.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” she wrote. “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Jenner, 21, did not reveal what Stormi had an allergic reaction to. She and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi in February 2018, and the couple regularly posts sweet photos and videos with their 16-month-old daughter.

On Mother’s Day last month, Jenner took to Instagram to wish her fellow moms a happy holiday and shared a handful of photos she’d taken with Stormi. She called her daughter “the best thing I’ve ever done” and “my greatest role in this life.”

Stormi is the second Kardashian/Jenner child to be hospitalized due to an allergic reaction in the last few months. In late April, Kim Kardashian‘s 3-year-old son Saint West was rushed to the emergency room during a family trip to Palm Springs.

Kris Jenner told Refinery 29, “We went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass. We ended up in the ER but all is well — we figured it out.”

Saint is Kardashian and husband Kanye West‘s second child. In addition to Saint, they share 5-year-old daughter North, 1-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-week-old son Psalm.

The couple welcomed Chicago and Psalm via a surrogate after Kardashian experienced complications during her first two pregnancies. After Psalm arrived, Kardashian joked on Twitter that he looked like “Chicago’s twin” right after he was born. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she said.

The ongoing season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kardashian breaking the news to her family about expecting a fourth child. She even told little sister Kylie that North was telling people at school before the Wests were prepared to announce the news.

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.