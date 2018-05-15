Kylie Jenner Clarifies Stormi’s Parentage in New Snap

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight. After weeks of conspiracy theories circulating the internet regarding who fans think is the father of Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, Jenner is reconfirming that the father is, indeed, her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old mom shared an Instagram photo of herself and Scott together at last week’s Met Gala. In the caption, she left two words meant to halt the speculation: “Stormi’s parents.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The not-so-subtle Instagram comes days after Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, made a statement denying any relationship other than “strictly professional” with Jenner.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Chung wrote Saturday, after online speculation surfaced saying Stormi looked like him. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

He continued: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

Chung’s statement came two days after he wouldn’t respond to questions from TMZ in Hollywood.

Prior to Jenner’s Instagram clarifying Stormi’s parentage, a source told TMZ that the rumors were in no way true, and that Stormi’s father is Scott.

Sources close to the makeup mogul told the news outlet that despite the social media storm noting similarities between Stormi and Jenner’s former bodyguard that the conspiracy theory is simply a rumor with no basis on fact.

Fans seemingly love to question the paternity of baby Stormi, as many wondered after her birth if Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was the father.

The 28-year-old rapper quickly shut down those rumors, saying in March, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Fans might be inclined to believe a conspiracy theory over an official document or denial given how secretive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was about her pregnancy, not even announcing she was expecting until after she’d had the baby.

But if she’s really taken the “lie” this far, it would mean that she’s gone to some pretty extreme efforts; she and Scott have been spotted together multiple times since Stormi’s birth, and the 20-year-old makeup mogul has even posed with him on her highly valued social media channels.

Last week, Jenner and Scott made their first official appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala since Stormi’s birth in February. Jenner wore a black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown, while Scott wore a black military-style outfit with belted details.

The couple also recently embarked on a romantic getaway with daughter Stormi to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott’s birthday. The trip continued the celebration after Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on April 30.