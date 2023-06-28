Kylie Jenner Changes Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott filed to legally change their son's name on Monday, June 26. Their second child was named Wolf Jacque Webster at birth, but now at 16 months old they have decided to change his name to Aire. They have been teasing this change for some time, but according to a report by PEOPLE they just made it official.

Jenner gave birth to Aire Webster on Feb. 2, 2022 and mentioned that his name was Wolf online, but that did not last long. In March, Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story that her son "isn't Wolf anymore," leaving fans to wonder about his name for nearly a year. She added: "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." She first mentioned the name Aire on social media in January, even clarifying in a comment that it is pronounced like "air," not "airy."

Jenner even joked about her indecision about her son's name on The Kardashians back in September. At the time she said: "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"

Jenner began dating Scott – whose real name is Jacque Bermon Webster II – in April of 2017 and gave birth to their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018. Stormi Webster is now five years old. Jenner and Scott have had their ups and downs including a notable breakup from September 2019 to March of 2020, but have remained amicable co-parents even when they are not together. They got back together while isolating during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and announced that they were expecting another child together in September of 2021. Their son was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

In January of 2023, it was reported that Jenner and Scott had broken up again, and the latest reports seem to indicate that they have stayed split-up ever since. Insiders told Us Weekly that this breakup seems to be permanent, but that they are still friends and intend on co-parenting Stormi and Aire together. They said that 25-year-old Jenner and 32-year-old Scott are simply at very different stages in their lives. The couple have not commented on these reports publicly.