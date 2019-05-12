Kylie Jenner Calls Baby Stormi the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’ in Mother’s Day Tribute

Kylie Jenner couldn’t be happier to be celebrating her second Mother’s Day with daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, took to Instagram Sunday to wish all the fellow mamas out there a happy holiday, sharing a number of photos from her photo shoot with 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner dedicated the shoot, in which she sported a chic tan trench coat and long black locks, “the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life,” adding “#HappyMothersDay” to the end.

Sister Khloé Kardashian also celebrated Mother’s Day with her 1-year-old daughter True, writing on Instagram, “It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day!” alongside a sweet selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 12, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Mom Kris Jenner penned a lengthy note to the mothers in her life, including mom MJ and daughters Kylie, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” she wrote. “To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do.”

She added to her “beautiful daughters” who have children, “I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you … you are my heart #happymothersday.”

For Kim and husband Kanye West, it is an extra special Mother’s Day, having welcomed their fourth child together, a little boy, Friday via a surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” she wrote on Twitter after news broke that her surrogate was in labor.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she said on Twitter the following day. Kardashian also shares daughters Chicago, 1, and North, 5, plus son Saint, 3.

The couple has yet to share his name publicly.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner