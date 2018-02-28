Kylie Jenner Has Several Assistants and Nannies Helping With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has reportedly hired a small team of assistant and nannies to help her with her new daughter, Stormi, despite earlier reports that she planned to do it all herself.

The 20-year-old new mom had previously planned to rely only on close friends and family through the child-rearing process, according to a report by People. However, at the end of her first month as a mom, she has changed her tune.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a new source told People on Tuesday. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

The previous report stated that Jenner only wanted her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her famous sisters to help her out with baby Stormi Webster. “She is worried about new people around the baby,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

She’s come around on the idea of hired help, however. At least three of her sisters are busy at the moment, as Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian are on a girls’ trip in Tokyo, celebrating one last time before Khloe settles down into motherhood as well.

However, Stormi’s father, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott, has been very helpful throughout these first four weeks. Scott is reportedly doing “his own thing during the day,” as he tries to keep his burgeoning musical career on an upward trend, yet he focuses the rest of the time on his new daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” the insider confirmed.

The couple was recently spotted on their first “couple’s night” out on the town since welcoming their daughter into the world. The two went out to eat in Malibu wearing casual black outfits from head to toe. They were seen in Jenner’s new Ferrari LaFerrari, a limited edition sports car of which only 500 were made.

The extravagant car retails for about $1.4 million. However, it may have cost a little more than that, as it has a custom red leather interior and is all black on the outside. Jenner posted photos of the car on her Instagram Story with the caption “Push Present,” as it was apparently a gift from Scott to commemorate the end of her pregnancy.

Fans were in awe of the gift, and its price tag. As the make-up mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner is worth an estimated $50 million, while Scott’s net-worth is reportedly around $8 million according to a report by DailyMail.