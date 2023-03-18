Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott File to Legally Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking steps to legally change their son's name. According to TMZ, the couple is filing new documents to officially go from Wolf Jacques Webster to just Aire Webster. Both Jenner and Scott signed off on the decision and it is making its way through courts, according to the outlet.

As TMZ adds, the couple note that they "regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster" and are looking for a change after having the "chance to spend time with their baby." That time showed them that Aire Webster was a "better fit."

The couple didn't just come up with the new name overnight, of course. Jenner and Scott announced their intention to drop the original name because it didn't suit the kid. Jenner would reveal the new name back in January, shortly before Aire's first birthday.

According to TMZ, the name Aire is of "Hebrew origin" meaning "Lion of God" according to several lists of baby names. They do add that Aire falls in neatly alongside sibling Stormi Webster.

The new name is not set in stone just yet, but the courts should move it through once court business is back to normal. Jenner did explain the situation during the initial announcement and then again in September.

"His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name," Jenner wrote at the time. "We're just waiting and simmering. We don't call him Wolf."

She also detailed the difficulty in nailing down the right name that she and Scott could agree on. "Well, you know, Travis does-he likes to sometimes, like one day, he'll be like, 'Oooh, this name's kinda cool,' and like change it again," she said, noting they were waiting to finalize the choice before taking the legal steps.

It took some time, but it would seem that they finally agreed on Aire officially. Congratulations to the reality couple!