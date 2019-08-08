Krysten Ritter Gives Birth to First Child, a Boy Named Bruce

Congratulations are in order for Krysten Ritter, who is now officially a mom of one! According to TMZ, the Jessica Jones actress and boyfriend Adam Granduciel welcomed their first child together, son Bruce Julian Knight, on Monday, July 29. The little boy was born at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by the outlet.

Given that Granduciel’s true last name is Granofsky, the little boy’s full name is Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky. The meaning behind the names are not yet known, though one might make the connection of Bruce to numerous comic book figures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who have been together for years, have not yet confirmed the birth themselves. They revealed that they were expecting in February while strutting the Oscars red carpet, during which Rytter bore a very obvious baby bump. They officially confirmed the news in an Instagram post after the event, with Rytter sharing a photo from the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on Feb 24, 2019 at 7:37pm PST

The pregnancy announcement came just days after Netflix announced the cancellation of Jessica Jones, the original series on which Rytter stars.

“We have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” the streamer said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter, and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Addressing the cancellation in her own statement, Rytter, who shared a cast photo on Instagram, wrote that “it has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it.”

After attending the Season 3 premiere earlier this year, Ritter again reflected on her time on the series, sharing a gallery of images of herself, and her baby bump, from the event.

“This super pregnant superhero had lots of fun at the [Jessica Jones] season 3 premiere celebrating the final 13 episodes!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on May 29, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

Jessica Jones‘ final season premiered on Netflix on June 14. All three seasons of the series are available for streaming.